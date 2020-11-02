Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.
Shares of ALGT opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54.
In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.