Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.86 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.

Shares of ALGT opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.84. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $13,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,431,150 shares in the company, valued at $324,339,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

