Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Alleghany to post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the quarter.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE Y opened at $546.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Y has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $705.33.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

