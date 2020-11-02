Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Alleghany to post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the quarter.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($3.50). Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Alleghany to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $39 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE Y opened at $546.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -115.63 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $426.87 and a 1 year high of $847.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Alleghany Company Profile
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
