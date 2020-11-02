Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.67.

ALLK opened at $95.13 on Friday. Allakos has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allakos by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

