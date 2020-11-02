Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 31,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.99. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

