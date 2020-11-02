Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $355.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target upped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $330.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.64.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $304.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.60 and a 200-day moving average of $247.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,900 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

