Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 167.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 389,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 243,792 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

