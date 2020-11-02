Alchemint Standards (SDS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $242,876.66 and $6.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00081621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00213917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.01206300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.