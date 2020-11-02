Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Takes $2.02 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,302,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 153.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 117,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,374,000 after buying an additional 110,067 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $109.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

