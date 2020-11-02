Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Raises Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,770 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 115,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In other news, EVP Dana Zimmer sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $67,352.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,472.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

