Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Purchases New Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 32,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.73.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $89,694.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $103.58 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

