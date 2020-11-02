Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 474.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,660 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $934,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,571,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $25.96 on Monday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $96.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.95.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

