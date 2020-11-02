Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,190 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of TCF Financial worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,615,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 218,648 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 150.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,540,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 925,564 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TCF Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,499,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 225,774 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 11.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,100,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TCF Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

TCF stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

