Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $2.04 Million Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

