Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 242.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,840 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,275,000 after acquiring an additional 190,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,597 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,700,000 after purchasing an additional 73,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.27 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.