Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires New Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $62.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPG shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

