Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires 47,520 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 47.8% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 125,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,737 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL stock opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

