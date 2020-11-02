Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akamai reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results driven by growth in Internet traffic and cloud security solutions. Rising instances of cyberattacks is boosting demand for the company’s application-layer firewall and bot management services. Consistent momentum in adoption of Bot Manager service, Secure Web Gateway, Page Integrity Manager and Enterprise Defender are expected to drive the top line. Akamai also raised guidance for 2020. However, management expects ban of 59 China-based apps in India to stay put for remainder of 2020 and anticipates the proposed ban (if put into action) on those apps in U.S. commencing from mid-November to have a negative impact on the fourth quarter revenues. Also, increasing bandwidth costs remain a major concern. Notably, Akamai’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.84.

Shares of AKAM opened at $95.12 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,575.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,576 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

