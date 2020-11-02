Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $276.24 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $310.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.39. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85.

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

