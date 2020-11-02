AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $32,630.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00028324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.03962698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00229738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026328 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Token Profile

AIDUS is a token. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. The official message board for AIDUS TOKEN is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

