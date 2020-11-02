AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the September 30th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

