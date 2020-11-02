Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

AFYA opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Afya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after acquiring an additional 528,490 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,244,000 after purchasing an additional 743,385 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Afya by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Afya by 25.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Afya by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,131,000 after buying an additional 113,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

