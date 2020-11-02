Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 20th

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Affiliated Managers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 0.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group to earn $12.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.3%.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at $796,857.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.