Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AEMD opened at $1.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.