AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 6.27%.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $426.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.