Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

KDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised Aduro Biotech from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of KDNY opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.40. Aduro Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.73% and a negative net margin of 230.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aduro Biotech will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

