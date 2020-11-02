Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.71.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.86. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $106.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,590 shares of company stock valued at $48,266,516. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.