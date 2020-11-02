Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 5,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 889,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

ADPT opened at $46.08 on Monday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.23.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $627,668.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,540,581.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 7,187 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $287,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,179 shares of company stock valued at $28,245,268. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

