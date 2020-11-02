Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 926,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 5,687.30%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADAP. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.