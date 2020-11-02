Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

