Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after acquiring an additional 235,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 289,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $216.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.57, for a total value of $2,127,699.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,840.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total value of $425,899.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.