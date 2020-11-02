ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACADIA's sole marketed drug Nuplazid recorded strong sales since launch. Its label expansion program also looks promising with several studies targeting various disorders currently being underway. A regulatory application seeking an approval of Nuplazid for dementia-related psychosis is under review in the United States. The decision is expected on Apr 3, 2021. If approved, not only the drug’s eligible patient population will be expanded but sales will be driven higher as well. However, a heavy dependence on Nuplazid for revenues remains a concern. Any regulatory and developmental setback will too hurt the stock severely. Moreover, an acute competition remains a woe. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Loss estimates looks stable ahead of Q3 earnings. ACADIA has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $46.45 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.43.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

