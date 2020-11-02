Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $42.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.8% in the second quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,846,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,510,000 after purchasing an additional 547,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after purchasing an additional 77,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,264,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 62,667 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,614,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after purchasing an additional 243,653 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,377,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.