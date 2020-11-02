AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.47-10.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.42. AbbVie also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.47-10.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.88.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

