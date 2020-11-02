AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

ABBV stock opened at $85.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

