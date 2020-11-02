70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.48 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$345.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.97 million.

70489 has a 52-week low of C$18.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.67.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

