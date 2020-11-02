4,917 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

