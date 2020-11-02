42,200 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $47.20 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

