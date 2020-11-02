2,600 Shares in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,150,000 after acquiring an additional 259,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,505,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,035,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 530.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 951,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,762,000 after buying an additional 800,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,046,000 after buying an additional 56,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of CLX opened at $207.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day moving average is $213.08. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.