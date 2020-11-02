22,777 Shares in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,777 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia by 20.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 18.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 10.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 14.4% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 29.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.37 on Monday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

