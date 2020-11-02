21,700 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5,720.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.60.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $112.86 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.