1,840 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

PKG stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

