1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.83.
Shares of FLWS opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at $37,526,142.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,228 shares of company stock worth $25,924,842. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.