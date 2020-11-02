1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of FLWS opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares in the company, valued at $37,526,142.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $29,526.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 989,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,138,214.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 908,228 shares of company stock worth $25,924,842. 62.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

