ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0012

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $26.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

