Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Avestar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $213,266,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after acquiring an additional 662,543 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,084 shares of company stock valued at $125,792,102. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.92.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $460.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a PE ratio of 590.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.79. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

