Zeusshield (ZSC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $174,381.46 and approximately $1,835.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00030481 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.53 or 0.03849855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00026702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00211115 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

