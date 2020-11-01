Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $115.19, with a volume of 22171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.

The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $504,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,527.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70.

Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

