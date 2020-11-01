Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $118.48 and last traded at $115.19, with a volume of 22171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.03.
The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.70.
Zendesk Company Profile (NYSE:ZEN)
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.