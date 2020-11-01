Zacks Investment Research Upgrades M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) to “Buy”

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

MHO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 5.54.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.07. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,071,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,340,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $6,126,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 392,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 87,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $2,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

