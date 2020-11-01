Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to “Strong-Buy”

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

HTLF opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 4,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after purchasing an additional 171,599 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 60.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

