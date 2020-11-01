Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to “Buy”

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $9.40 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $549.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.