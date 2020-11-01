Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $166.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Ameriprise have underperformed the industry so far this year. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. In third-quarter 2020, it recorded lower revenues and higher costs. Elevated costs, owing to technology upgrades, will continue to hurt profits. Significant outflows in the Asset Management (AM) segment remain a major woe and might hurt revenues. The major dependence of Ameriprise’s operations on the volatile nature of the equity markets makes us apprehensive. Yet, the company remains well-poised for growth, given its solid assets under management (AUM) balance, diversified investment portfolio and business restructuring efforts (sale of the Auto & Home division and launch of the federal savings bank). Given a solid balance sheet position, its capital deployments seem sustainable.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.08.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $160.83 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

